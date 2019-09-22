Phommachanh more confident with each rep

To no one’s surprise, No. 1 Clemson dominated Charlotte in Saturday’s 52-10 victory at Memorial Stadium.

The victory gave Clemson its 19 consecutive win, which is now the second-longest winning streak in the history of the ACC. From 2012 to 2014 Florida State went on to win 29 straight games.

Freshman quarterback Taisun Phommachanh made his Clemson debut in the home opener against Georgia Tech earlier this year, but earned himself even more playing time in Saturday’s matchup.

Phommachanh was 5-for-9 against the 49ers with one interception and 52 yards of total offense.

“It was a great experience to come out here in front of all of these fans and play the game of football,” he said after the game. “I think I played alright. I think there’s always room for improvement. Tomorrow we’re going to get back in the quarterback room and fix all of the mistakes we had.”

The Tigers (4-0, 2-0 ACC) excelled on both sides of the ball all while playing 111 different players, which is a new program record.

“It just builds us as a team,” Phommachanh said. “I think we all went out there… Coach (Dabo) Swinney likes to celebrate a lot of guys so we all went in there and just did what we did.

“As Coach Swinney says, we always prepare the same way for whoever we’re playing. It doesn’t matter, we always prepare the same way.”

Clemson will travel to Chapel Hill, N.C., to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

