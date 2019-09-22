Swinney wins 120th game at Clemson

Top-ranked Clemson beat Charlotte, 52-10, Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

It was Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s 150th game as the Tigers’ head coach and his 120th victory.

The win also extended Clemson’s school record win streak to 19 games, dating to the start of the 2018 season. The Tiger defense held the 49ers to 216 yards of total offense, while amassing 466 overall.

Watch Swinney talk about his 120th win on TCITV.

