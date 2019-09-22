Venables all smiles after defense has another great performance

Clemson’s defense showed once again why it is one of the best in the country, holding Charlotte to 63 passing yards and just 216 total yards in the top-ranked Tigers 52-10 victory on Saturday.

Safety K’Von Wallace returned an interception 66-yards for six points in the first quarter, which gave Clemson a 14-0 lead at the time. It was Wallace’s fourth career interception and first career return for a touchdown.

Before Saturday, Charlotte averaged 47.3 points, 296.7 rushing yards, 225.7 passing yards and 522.3 total yards per game. Clemson held the 49ers to 10 points and 216 total yards (153 rushing, 63 passing).

