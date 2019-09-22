What They Are Saying: Clemson stays unbeaten

Clemson put Charlotte away early Saturday night in Death Valley and went on to play a record 111 players.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about the Tigers on Twitter.

1️⃣1️⃣0️⃣. Yes, Clemson played 1️⃣1️⃣0️⃣ players during tonight's game. That's a school record.#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/ttucSzrzFl — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 22, 2019

Imagine seeing your life be made into a movie… Amazing moment for Ray Ray McElrathbey as Disney production crew films scenes at halftime for an upcoming movie about his time at Clemson. #ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/EXncsiyQ0G — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 22, 2019

Fake Clemson takes the field at halftime to start filming. The crowd is really into it pic.twitter.com/xB6JSr7QY4 — Alex Maminakis (@alexmaminakis) September 22, 2019

It's just hard to tell how good Clemson really is when they schedule cupcakes they can beat by 4+ scores like Charlotte and Alabama. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 22, 2019

That’s 19 wins in a row, 20 in a row vs non conference, 6 in a row vs first time opponent, 23 in a row in September, 39 of the last 40 at home, 72 in a row when holding opponents under 23 points and Clemson played 111 players a new school record. Go Tigers! Best is yet to come! — Don Munson (@WDonaldMunson) September 22, 2019

I know everybody loves to make fun of Notre Dame, but legitimately wonder how many teams could go to Georgia, and be driving with under a minute to go to win the game. 5 teams? 6? Irish might not be Bama or Clemson. But they are a LOT better than most like to give them credit for — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) September 22, 2019

Proud of Clemson nation at halftime in their contribution to filming of the movie "Safety". Awesome enthusiasm. This film will do for Clemson what "Rudy" did for Notre Dame. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) September 22, 2019

Trevor Lawrence has 11 career pass TD of at least 50 yards (19 games). That is the same total as Deshaun Watson had in his Clemson career (38 games). pic.twitter.com/lZXulJHUBm — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 21, 2019

Had an amazing vist to Clemson this Weekend !!! Can’t wait to be back!! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/054qYFBQlp — Ryan linthicum (@RyanLinthicum2) September 22, 2019

Finally got some better competition to evaluate!! After 4 weeks here’s my #DKtop8 1. Clemson

2. Bama

3. Auburn

4. Wisconsin

5. LSU

6. Georgia

7. Texas

8. Oregon — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) September 22, 2019