What They Are Saying: Clemson stays unbeaten

What They Are Saying: Clemson stays unbeaten

Football

What They Are Saying: Clemson stays unbeaten

By 18 minutes ago

By: |

Clemson put Charlotte away early Saturday night in Death Valley and went on to play a record 111 players.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about the Tigers on Twitter.

 

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home