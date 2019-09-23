Bockhorst proud of how Tigers took care of business

Clemson offensive guard Matt Bockhorst has proven to be a difference-maker for this year’s offensive line, serving as a sixth man and helping add depth to an already veteran O-line.

The redshirt sophomore out of Cincinnati, Ohio spoke to the media after No. 1 Clemson’s 52-10 win against the Charlotte 49ers and said no matter the opponent they face, the team’s preparation remains the same and the goal is always to give as many guys as possible the opportunity to play.

Clemson played a record 111 players on Saturday.

Bockhorst on getting meaningful reps

“It’s definitely very encouraging. Obviously, we have a very veteran offensive line and those guys have earned the right to run out there first and they’re tremendous players. Just having the opportunity to kind of get in the mix with and learn a lot from those guys has been really beneficial in my development as a player.”

Bockhorst on where he feels he has grown the most

“Consistency for sure. Following the spring and talking to Coach [Dabo] Swinney, that was my biggest downfall last year I think and just really developing that through spring practice and throughout camp. I think playing time a lot of times comes down to how comfortable the coaches are putting you out there and trusting you to do your job and that really comes down to consistency. That’s the biggest thing that has allowed me to elevate my role on this team.”

Bockhorst on staying humble

“Coach Swinney always says, ‘it’s how we play, not who we play’ and I think there is a tremendous amount of respect for the process of preparation that comes with that. Whether it’s Charlotte, Texas A&M, or Syracuse, our preparation process does not change, and I think that is a sign of maturity on our team that we can prepare the same way and there is the same level of focus throughout the week. That’s just something Coach Swinney and the coaches instilled in us and I think we’ve done a really great job of implementing that.”

Bockhorst on taking care of business

“I think one of the big things that’s an emphasis in our program that I think most people know is giving guys the opportunity to play and coach Swinney said we had around 111 guys play today, which if he’s not mistaken, is a new record for Clemson. That’s just as important as anything else. Really giving guys meaningful reps and the opportunity to get game reps is just not something that happens at every school. Having a game like this, where some of the younger guys and some of the reserves get the opportunity to play, it really helps develop depth in the team and encourages those guys as well.”

Bockhorst on having Disney film at halftime

“As we were going into halftime, people started cheering and we were all confused. We were running into the locker room and some guys kind of stopped and the coaches were trying to get us in there, but definitely a unique situation. It’s a really great opportunity for Clemson as a brand to have a movie like that, so it was definitely a little bit different today.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.