Clemson lands commitment from nation's No. 1 center

Clemson has landed a commitment from the nation’s No. 1-ranked center in the 2021 recruiting class.

Four-star Ryan Linthicum of Damascus, Maryland, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Monday via Twitter.

Linthicum’s verbal pledge comes just a couple of days after he made an unofficial visit to Clemson for Saturday’s game against Charlotte.

Linthicum made the trip to Clemson with one of his teammates at Damascus High School — five-star Clemson commit Bryan Bresee.

Clemson extended an offer to Linthicum after he competed at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

In late August, Linthicum announced that Clemson, Michigan and Virginia Tech were his top three schools.

After his visit to Clemson on Saturday, Linthicum told TCI that Clemson was his top school and that he would “love to play” for head coach Dabo Swinney and offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“I love Coach Swinney,” Linthicum said. “He’s such an awesome guy, and Coach (Robbie) Caldwell.”

Linthicum becomes the fourth commit in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class, joining Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star running back Phil Mafah, Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern four-star wide receiver Dacari Collins and Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s four-star linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

In addition to Clemson, Michigan and Virginia Tech, Linthicum held offers from Florida State, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Michigan State, North Carolina, Ohio State and Pittsburgh among others.

