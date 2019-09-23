Lawrence: 'That's what makes Clemson special'

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finished Saturday’s 49-7 beat down of Southern Mississippi 17-for-21 for 293 yards and five touchdowns. Tagovailoa stayed in the game until 5:43 remaining in the third quarter.

That doesn’t happen at Clemson. The top-ranked Tigers walloped Charlotte 52-10 and Trevor Lawrence was replaced by Chase Brice with 12:18 to remaining in the second quarter and he finished the game 7-for-9 for 94 yards and 2 touchdowns.

In fact, Lawrence has only played in the fourth quarter once this season against a top-15 Texas A&M team.

A member of the media asked Lawrence on Monday if he sees other quarterbacks with more playing time and wishes he got opportunities to pad his stats late in games. But Lawrence enjoys watching young players get their chance to gain in-game experience.

“I feel like that’s what makes this place special the way that Coach Swinney runs this program,” Lawrence said. “Guys get opportunities here and if I was in their shoes, I would want the same thing. That’s the way I look at it, I’m just happy they get a chance.”

Even fifth string quarterback Patrick McClure saw playing time on Saturday. Lawrence doesn’t want to take away a special moment for these young players and knows that this is in the DNA of head coach Dabo Swinney’s program.

“It means a lot to see a guy like Patrick McClure get an opportunity, he is in our meeting room, he’s a friend of mine and it’s really cool to see him get in the game,” Lawrence said. “He does a lot for this program on scout team that doesn’t get seen.”