Ngata says he still has some improving to do

Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata scored his first career touchdown Saturday in No. 1 Clemson’s 52-10 victory over Charlotte at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

Ngata’s touchdown came on a 37-yard pass from Chase Brice with 9:51 to play in the third quarter. The freshman was one of 14 players to catch a pass Saturday for Clemson. He led the Tigers with 3 receptions for 62 yards.

Watch Ngata’s interview with the media after the game on TCITV.

