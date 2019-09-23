Ngata says he still has some improving to do

Ngata says he still has some improving to do

Feature

Ngata says he still has some improving to do

By 1 hour ago

By: |

Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata scored his first career touchdown Saturday in No. 1 Clemson’s 52-10 victory over Charlotte at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

Ngata’s touchdown came on a 37-yard pass from Chase Brice with 9:51 to play in the third quarter. The freshman was one of 14 players to catch a pass Saturday for Clemson. He led the Tigers with 3 receptions for 62 yards.

Watch Ngata’s interview with the media after the game on TCITV.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics.  This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.

Clemson Tigers gear at Fanatics.com

, , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
18hr

It was all business as usual for K.J. Henry and No. 1 Clemson Saturday night as they defeated Charlotte by a score of 52-10 at Death Valley. With a total of 111 players getting their opportunity to step on the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home