Wallace on Venables: ‘He is trying to pick the interceptions from on the sideline’

There is a reason why Clemson’s defensive players love playing for Brent Venables. They love his energy and his youthful enthusiasm.

“He plays through us. He loves the game, he loves us,” safety K’Von Wallace said Monday. “When we go out there and make the plays, he feels like he makes it. He is excited.”

Case in point, Wallace’s 66-yard interception return for a touchdown in this past Saturday’s win over Charlotte.

“On my pick-six on Saturday, when I was watching the video, he was jumping down the sideline as soon as I got the ball,” Wallace said. “Just seeing that type of excitement from a grown man, somebody that loves the game. It is a kid sport and just seeing him put all that work in and for him to be happy for his players to go out there and make plays, of course he wishes he is out there.”

The players feed off Venables’ energy.

“If you see it from the past years he has been here, he is trying to pick the interceptions from on the sideline,” Wallace said. “He is trying to make a tackle. He is jumping. He is the first person that is yelling.”

