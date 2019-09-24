Brice touts importance of Group 5 games for young players

Top-ranked Clemson played 111 players on Saturday as it rolled to a 52-10 victory over Charlotte in Memorial Stadium.

A lot of teams try to gain experience for younger players at the back end of a blowout but Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney takes it to another level and his players are the ones who benefit.

Sophomore quarterback Chase Brice was the second of four quarterbacks to enter the game for the Tigers on Saturday and entered it with 12:18 to play in the second quarter with Clemson on top 24-0. He told the media following the game how important playing time is for young players to find their feet and build confidence.

“Games like this are huge, especially for guys like Taisun Phommachanh who is a younger quarterback,” Brice said. “I know last year it helped me build confidence and I could look at myself on film, not somebody else and build on what I did. Then you come back the next week and try not to make the same mistakes.”

The 111 players in the game is a program best, previously the most Tigers to play in a game was 94 against The Citadel in 2017 and Louisville in 2018.

Swinney touted the high number of participants and takes pride in giving as many of his players game reps as possible.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who can say they played for the Tigers, and nobody can take that away from them,” Swinney said. “They were rewarded for their hard work and had a chance to go out and play. That was pretty special.”

For these young players the scoreboard is irrelevant when they enter the game. Brice played with no regard for the score but rather with a focus on perfecting his own craft, the sophomore finished the game 5-for-7 with 85 yards and a touchdown.

“I have to not try to do too much but just take whatever the defense is giving me and execute the play the way it is supposed to be executed,” Brice said. “When you do too much you start second guessing and forcing things.”

Clemson travels to Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Saturday as it returns to ACC play. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.