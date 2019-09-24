Dukes' hard work pays off

Top-ranked Clemson took care of business Saturday with a 52-10 victory over Charlotte and were able to play a record 111 of the 113 players dressed on Saturday.

The Tigers set another record on Saturday, as well. For first time in school history, Clemson scored at least 40 points in three of the first four games.

Playing on the theme of firsts, running back Michel Dukes scored his first career touchdown against Charlotte. The 24-yard touchdown run was a “walk” in the park for Dukes.

“It was a stallion left,” the true freshman said. “When Taisun (Phommachanh) gave me the ball, I was just looking for a crease to run through and the line did an awesome job setting it up. From there, the receivers set the blocks up, and it was a walk in.”

Along with the touchdown, the South Carolina native rushed for 46 yards.

“Coach (Dabo) Swinney always preaches that the standard never changes when the starters come out,” he said after the game. “We try and stay focused. The starters, there are some great leaders… who push us to better for when they leave.”

Even with a solid start to his career, Dukes is focusing on bettering his weaknesses.

“I would say reading the defense…working on pass protection every day at practice. Coach Elliott preaches that, and we’re getting better at it.

“It was great you know, I was practicing the whole week, taking it one game at a time, and to come out and do what we did was awesome.”

Clemson will take on UNC in Chapel Hill, N.C. next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

