Tigers in the NFL: Week 3

Week 3 of NFL season has come and gone. Once again, many former Clemson Tigers around the League played.

A total of 32 former Tigers were listed on NFL rosters and 24 of them received playing time in one way or another. The Clemson Insider brings to you a look at how all former Tigers performed this weekend while highlighting a few of the key performances. This week features four Tigers who are in their rookie season while the other 3 Tigers featured have been in the NFL for several years now.

Minnesota Vikings 34, Oakland Raiders 14

MIN: Jayron Kearse

OAK: Clelin Ferrell: 3 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection

Trayvon Mullen: 1 solo tackle

Hunter Renfrow: 3 receptions, 28 yards, 4 targets

The Oakland Raiders travelled to Minnesota to take on the Vikings but did not go home with the result they wanted. This matchup had four former Clemson Tigers on the field, three on the Raiders and one on the Vikings. Jayron Kearse spent some time in the secondary for the Vikings, a defense that only allowed 14 points throughout the game. Oakland’s defense had less success during the game but former Tigers Trayvon Mullen and Clelin Ferrell were able to spotlight their talents. Mullen had a moment in the second quarter on second-and-10 when he stopped the runner after giving up only one yard. On that same drive, Clelin Ferrell assisted a teammate in tackling a runner after giving up 5 yards and deflected a pass on third down. He then went on to have 2 solo tackles during the game. On offense for the Raiders, Hunter Renfrow was targeted 4 times and caught 3 for 28 yards. His first catch picked up 11 yards for the first down. His other catches were for 5 yards and 12 yards, each time picking up the first down for the Raiders and keeping the drive alive.

New York Giants 32, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31

NYG: Wayne Gallman: 5 carries, 13 yards, 6 long

Dexter Lawrence: 2 total tackles, 1 solo tackle, 1 sack, 1 tackle-for-loss, 2 quarterback hits

TB: Bradley Pinion: 4 punts, 179 yards, 1 touchback, 1 within the 20, long 49 yards

The New York Giants benched veteran quarterback Eli Manning and given rookie quarterback Daniel Jones a chance to lead the team. Turns out, the Giants may have made the right call with this move as Jones led the team to a comeback win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This close matchup featured three former Clemson Tigers between the two teams. For Tampa Bay, Bradley Pinion continues to be the starting punter, punting the ball 4 times on Sunday for a total of 179 yards. One of his punts went out the end zone for a touchback while another one landed flew to the 19-yard line where it was fair caught. Pinion’s longest punt of the day went for 49 yards. For the New York Giants, Wayne Gallman had 5 carries where he took the rock for a total of 13 yards. Gallman continues to get playing time among a very talented corps of running backs. In his rookie season, Dexter Lawrence has seen playing time for the Giants in each of the first three games. This week, Lawrence recorded his first sack of the season. He got pressure on Jameis Winston on first down, taking Winston down for a 7-yard loss. Lawrence had gotten to Winston earlier in the game when he had sacked him and forced a fumble, but after review, the call was overturned, and it was ruled an incomplete pass. Nonetheless, Lawrence is showing his ability to be a threat on the defense.

Other former Tigers who saw Week 3 action:

ATL: Vic Beasley Jr.: 3 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 0.5 sacks, 0.5 tackles-for-loss, 2 quarterback hits

Grady Jarrett: 1 solo tackle, 1 tackle-for-loss

BUF: Shaq Lawson: 1 solo tackle

CAR: Ray-Ray McCloud III: 2 kick returns, 36 yards, 20 long, 1 punt return, 0 yards

GB: B.J. Goodson: 2 total tackles

HOU: DeAndre Hopkins: 6 receptions, 67 yards, 7 targets

D.J. Reader: 3 total tackles, 1 solo tackle, 1.5 sacks, 1.5 tackles-for-loss, 3 quarterback hits

Deshaun Watson: 25/34, 351 yards, 3 touchdowns, 7 carries, 18 yards, 1 lost fumble

IND: Deon Cain: 1 reception, 10 yards, 3 targets

JAX: Tyler Shatley

KC: Bashaud Breeland: 4 solo tackles

Dorian O’Daniel

Sammy Watkins: 5 receptions, 64 yards, 8 targets

LAC: Mike Williams: 3 receptions, 45 yards, 7 targets

MIA: Christian Wilkins: 5 total tackles, 4 solo tackles

SEA: Jaron Brown: 3 receptions, 30 yards, 6 targets

TEN: Adam Humphries: 6 receptions, 93 yards, 9 targets

