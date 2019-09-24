Venables has high praise for UNC's freshman quarterback

No surprise, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is very impressed with North Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell.

“He’s very savvy, big arm, quick release, tough, competitive instinctual, intelligent,” Venables said. “He plays with a lot of passion.”

Venables went on to say Howell was a quarterback who Clemson was interested in. In four games this year, Howell has thrown 9 touchdown passes to 2 interceptions so far this season and is completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,024 yards.

“He’s athletic and mobile,” he said. “He’s a guy we tried to get. Our offensive staff felt very sure about him.”

As Clemson prepares to face the Tar Heels for the first time since the 2015 ACC Championship Game, Venables expects to see some familiar plays despite a different coaching staff.

“We’ll see a lot of the similarities,” the Clemson coach said. “A lot of counters, and RPO’s that we just saw last week, you’ll see with North Carolina as well… These guys are deep running back. We talked about last week’s back being a great player. UNC has three really good backs and they utilize the tight end a lot more in the throwing game than last week’s opponent. Of course, everything goes through the quarterback in the run game.”

