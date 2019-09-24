Venables pleased with his young players

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables was pleased to see how well his second and third teams performed when given the opportunity to play last week against Charlotte.

The Clemson coach said he was glad to see they had been paying attention all week.

Venables on the young guys getting playing time

“They did pretty good. They went out and executed. It’s good to see they have been paying attention all week.”

Venables on coachable moments

“There was some for everybody. They will be a lot better for it having the opportunity to play. A lot of them got to play a lot of the game…a lot of the second team guys in particular.”

Venables on diversity

“I’m sure for them (K’Von Wallace, Isaiah Simmons, Tanner Muse) it’s fun doing different things. I think they understand the strategy part of things. They have really bought into that, not only the what but the why. They have done a great job maturing within the system that way.”

Venables on being a ‘mad scientist’

“Yeah, not quite. Whatever we do, it’s only as good the players that are out their executing. First and for most it’s them…what we do is kind of a collaborative effort. I’m just trying to find the best way to utilize all that we have. That can change from week to week. We have enough versatility where we can do that.”

Venables on creating depth

“I think we did that. We rotated a little bit on our side of the ball with our ones and twos in the first half. I know we played a bunch that first drive of the second half. The we started to aggressively substitute. I thought they got the work they needed to get in. Yet again, it’s a long season. You’re going to have some injuries, so you’ve got to develop your team.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.