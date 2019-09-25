Big Alabama OL talks Clemson visit, recruitment

Clemson is off to an outstanding start with its offensive line recruiting in the class of 2021, having landed commitments from four-star center Ryan Linthicum and four-star offensive tackle Marcus Tate on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

However, the Tigers are not done recruiting offensive linemen in the next cycle as they will likely take at least one more in the 2021 class, if not a couple more.

One 2021 O-lineman that the Tigers are tracking is Kobe Nash from Buckhorn High School in New Market, Alabama.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound junior made an unofficial visit to Clemson last Saturday for its matchup against Charlotte. It was the first game he has attended at Death Valley.

“The visit went great!” Nash said. “I loved exploring the football facility as well as getting to see the No. 1 team in the country in action.”

Nash also had a chance to chat a little bit with Tigers offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“He’s a fun guy to be around for sure,” Nash said of Caldwell. “He fits the atmosphere of Clemson perfectly. An offense is only as good as its offensive line, and I think he does a great job of getting those guys prepared for war every week.”

Nash holds offers from South Alabama, Troy, UAB, Southern Miss and Jacksonville State, while schools such as Mississippi State, Kentucky, Florida and Alabama have shown interest along with Clemson.

Nash believes he will bring toughness to the trenches for whichever team he suits up for in college.

“I’m a hard-nosed offensive lineman that likes to hit people and is not afraid to block the best,” he said.

Nash also visited Mississippi State for its game vs. Kansas State two weekends ago. He plans to visit Memphis soon and is working to arrange trips to Florida and Kentucky as well.

As of right now, Nash has no timetable for his decision. He wants to wait until all his college options are on the table before advancing toward a commitment.

“I haven’t got any big-time offers and I don’t know when those will roll in,” he said, “but when that time comes, I’ll think about a timeframe.”

Nash’s Twitter profile says he benches 375 pounds and squats 600 and has a 3.5 GPA. He is ranked as the No. 1 offensive guard in the state of Alabama for the 2021 class by 247Sports.

Prior to last Saturday, Nash also unofficially visited Clemson this past March.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.