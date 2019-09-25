Carman is a man of many talents

Clemson offensive linemen Jackson Carman is the Tigers starting left tackle, but there is more to him than just playing football.

Carman’s hidden talent is his ability to sing and play the guitar. In fact, on one of his recruiting trips, he played the guitar in head coach Dabo Swinney’s office.

He has also sung to for his teammates and coaches.

Carman on his hidden talent

“My mom is the minister of music at church. She has always been a big music influence in my life since I was younger. Being with her in church, playing with her church, and singing with her in church, I just kind of picked it up a little bit. It’s not something I do all the time.”

Carman on changing his body

“When I was 375 pounds trying to go through mat drills. It’s not an easy task if anyone was wondering. It’s been gradual. It’s actually been fun because I learn so many things…I have also gained a lot of muscle mass and strength over the time since I’ve been here.”

Carman on missing 5:30 a.m. workouts when he was a freshman

“I would be in such a deep sleep that my alarm would go off, and I would still be sleeping, and I would hear the alarm in my dream. It would just turn into my dream. I wouldn’t even wake up. It would incorporate itself into my dream. I would just sleep right through it with the alarm going.”

Carman on how he fixed missing workouts

“I bought an old timey fancy alarm clock with bells that jumps on the table. I would also set every other alarm in my house and ask my roommate to help me.”

Carman’s thoughts on UNC’s defense

“They are great team. I have friends who play for UNC…it’s going to be a challenge for us schematically because their defensive coordinator is going to bring a lot. It’s going to be a good challenge for us. I’m looking forward to the game.”

