On The Beat: Is the 4-game redshirt rule hurting college football?

Also previews No. 1 Clemson's game at UNC

Kelly Gramlich, co-host of the Qualk & Kelly Show and the Tiger Pregame Show on WCCP The Roar, joined The Clemson Insider for our “On The Beat” show.

Gramlich, who holds the Clemson single-game record for three-pointers, went in depth with TCI on Mack Brown, UNC quarterback Sam Howell and how the Tar Heels can challenge the top-ranked Tigers on Saturday.

She also gave her opinion on the 4-game redshirt rule and how it can hurt the game of college football.

Watch “On The Beat” on TCITV.

