Teammate of 5-star Clemson target discusses visit

Though Clemson’s guest list of recruits for the Charlotte game last Saturday was comprised mainly of 2021 prospects, the Tigers hosted several standout prospects in the class of 2022 as well, including Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School wide receiver Cameron Scott.

Scott, who is teammates with five-star Clemson target Jordan Burch at Hammond, spoke with The Clemson Insider about his visit.

“It was fun,” Scott said. “I’m definitely looking forward to going back soon.”

“How they treat you as a player and how the coaches interact and talk to you stood out to me,” he added.

Scott grew up a Clemson fan and has been going to games at Death Valley since his childhood days. But Saturday marked Scott’s first visit to Clemson as a recruit.

“I love the game atmosphere,” he said. “It’s one the best atmospheres to play in, in my opinion.”

Scott, a 5-foot-11, 172-pound sophomore, has camped at Clemson in each of the past four summers.

When he was back on campus Saturday, Scott had a chance to chat with a couple of Tiger assistants in defensive line coach Todd Bates and co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

Bates attended Hammond’s game at Wilson Hall (Sumter, S.C.) last Friday night to see Burch and Scott.

“I got a chance to talk to the D-line coach who had been at my game last Friday and we just talked about the game,” Scott said, “and I got to introduce myself to Tony Elliott.”

Scott is starting to draw interest from schools around the Palmetto State, including Clemson and South Carolina, while Maryland is also showing early interest.

Scott says it would be a dream come true to earn an offer from Clemson in the future and have a chance to play for the school he grew up rooting for.

“How it feels like a family environment when you’re up there, I think that’s the best thing about Clemson,” he said.

