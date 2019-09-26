Anchrum expects tough game from UNC

Clemson offensive tackle Tremayne Anchrum has proven to be one of the teams’ more outspoken leaders this year. The senior from Powder Springs, Georgia spoke with the media earlier this week and talked about the challenge Clemson faces in a young Tar Heels team who is playing under new head coach Mack Brown.

Anchrum on 111 players playing in Charlotte game

“It was exciting, I loved it. Being able to cheer on those guys that don’t quite get their shot all the time, it’s really exciting and everyone felt it. You could see the energy on the sideline from those guys and that’s a really important part of Clemson’s development in their players. Getting them in while their young, while they’re freshmen and sophomores, and really just getting them ready for the next step they have to take, as in taking over spots. That’s the important part at Clemson. It’s not just about being good now, it’s about leaving a legacy and really laying out the footprints that the younger guys have to follow.”

Anchrum on Jackson Carman’s maturity

“It’s been really good to see. He’s been slowly progressing every day and really getting his priorities straight. Coming in here as a kid, you’re not really sure what to expect, you’re really nervous, and just want to make a good impression, but you also want to be yourself, so really seeing him find himself as a person, growing up, and maturing has been one of the best joys for me as kind of big brother.”

Anchrum on UNC matchup

“They move around a lot. They are very active and 92 (Aaron Crawford) is a real solid war daddy. He’s in there just tearing stuff up. All of their guys are really good with their hands, they pick left, pick right, shift, they have a really complex scheme. So, we really have to dial in on what we do right, what we do really well and kind of tailor to stopping certain things they do on defense, as far as blitzes and switching up coverages. Communication is going to be, as always, at a high point this game and really just protecting the quarterback and moving that ball down the field.”

Anchrum on going up against a team like UNC that plays hard all four quarters

“We expect as Clemson, we expect people to bring their best all the time. We just know that they have a circle on their calendar and hearing them say, ‘We want Clemson,’ all over social media, so we understand that they are going to be really juiced up to play us. Another euphemism as a young team, with new head coach Brown, and how they get after it. We know it’s going to be a tough game and we are preparing for it.”

Anchrum on what the best thing to hear as a lineman is

“Personally, the best thing you could hear about a lineman is that you have no sacks and 300 yards rushing but being known as a physical line is a good complement as well. At the end of the day, the win is the most important thing. At the end of that day, that is what we want to hear as a line.”

