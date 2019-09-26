Clemson officially releases non-ACC basketball schedule

Clemson University men’s basketball has announced its non-league schedule for the 2019-20 season, highlighted by seven home games, including a visit from South Carolina in the annual Palmetto Series, and three games as part of the MGM Resorts Main Event.

The Tigers will travel to Minnesota for the 2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Monday, Dec. 2.

Clemson hosts this year’s Palmetto Series game against South Carolina on Dec. 15. The Tigers have won the last three matchups with the Gamecocks dating back to the 2016-17 season.

Click here for the the Tigers’ 2019-’20 ACC basketball schedule.

DATE OPPONENT TV NETWORK TIME Nov. 7 Presbyterian ACCN 7 p.m. Nov. 10 Colgate ACCNX 3 p.m. Nov. 17 Detroit Mercy ACCNX 3 p.m. Nov. 21 Alabama A&M ACCNX 7 p.m. Nov. 24 vs. TCU TBD 10:30 p.m. Nov. 26 vs. Colorado/Wyoming TBD TBA Dec. 2 at Minnesota ESPN2 9 p.m. Dec. 15 South Carolina ESPN2 5 p.m. Dec. 20 Jacksonville ACCN 9 p.m. Dec. 22 Yale ACCN

—Courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

