Heisman Trophy Watch List: Still a lot of football to be played

After the top-ranked Clemson Tigers handled Charlotte last week by a score of 52-10, there wasn’t much Heisman Trophy hype to gain for any of Clemson’s Heisman hopefuls.

With Lawrence dominating in his lone quarter of football and Isaiah Simmons doing the same, the Tigers’ top players remain in contention.

Isaiah Simmons, redshirt Jr., Clemson: While Simmons only had 6 tackles in their blowout win against Charlotte, he still remained as the best player on the field at all times and led the team in tackles. There really isn’t much to take away from the game, but his performance was more than enough to keep Simmons in the midst of Heisman conversation.

Chase Young, Jr., Ohio State: This will probably be the only Heisman list you see two defensive players on the list, but Chase Young has just been that good. With 7 sacks in four games, next year’s projected top 2 pick is on pace for a 20-plus sacks this season. His stats have been undeniable and Ohio State has looked very, very good. If his sack pace continues, Young could fly up the boards.

Jonathan Taylor, Jr., RB, Wisconsin: Totaling 203 carries and 2 touchdowns in Wisconsin’s absolute beat down of then No.11 Michigan, Taylor continued to look like the best running back in college football. The only reason for his drop on the list is realistically just the fact that these quarterbacks are all playing far too well for Taylor to remain in the top 3… for now that is. There’s a lot of season left and Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan has been red hot this season, which has seemed to have a huge effect on Taylor’s game. Is Coan playing over his head and if so, can Taylor prove himself in such adversity?

Tua Tagovailoa, Jr. QB, Alabama: It’s almost as if Tagovailoa forgot how to throw interceptions. Similar to the start of last season and pretty much all of last season up until the national championship last season, Tagovailoa’s touchdown to interception ratio has been unreal. With 17 touchdowns on the season and 0 interceptions, Tagovailoa has thrown for 10 touchdowns in his last two games alone. We all know my qualms with Tua though as Jeudy again looked like the best player on the field for both Alabama and Southern Mississippi. We must track Jeudy’s progression before moving Tagovailoa further up, at least on my list.

Joe Burrow, Sr. QB, LSU: Burrow has flown up my Heisman list and it hasn’t changed this week as he has forced the door open into the top two. In LSU’s last win at Vanderbilt last week, Burrow put up what we like to call video game numbers. Throwing for 398 yards and a ridiculous 6 touchdowns through the air (tying and LSU record) Burrow is easily the most improved player in the country and has shown no indication that he or LSU will be slowing down any time soon. Leading arguably the hottest team in the nation, Burrow will benefit in the Heisman race.

Jalen Hurts, Sr., QB, Oklahoma: Jalen Hurts is coming off of a bye so I won’t move him out of the top position. His incredible progression in the passing game has been a clear indicator that Hurts is a different monster this season and is still the clear favorite in my eyes.

Honorable mentions:

Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Jake Fromm, Georgia

Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

Sam Ehlinger, Texas

Justin Fields, Ohio State

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

DeAndre Swift, Georgia