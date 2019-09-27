By the Numbers: No. 1 Clemson at UNC

Top-ranked Clemson travels to North Carolina on Saturday as it looks to remain undefeated.

The Tar Heels, who will host the Tigers at Kenan Stadium at 3:30 p.m., have played better than expected in Mack Brown’s first year back as their head coach.

The Clemson Insider brings to you the numbers to be aware of this Saturday as the game plays out.

4: Four touchdown passes for Trevor Lawrence (37) would put him in the top 5 on Clemson’s all-time leaderboard for career touchdown passes.

13: With multiple sacks on Saturday, the Tigers will extend their streak of games with multiple sacks to 13, the longest streak since the 2012-13 season.

20: With a win on Saturday, the Tigers can extend their winning streak to 20 games, continuing the school record. Their 19-game winning streak is already the second longest streak in ACC history.

37-19-1: Clemson leads the overall record between the Tigers and the Tar Heels 37-19-1 and will have a chance to double the Heels up on Saturday.

73: The Tigers will have a chance to win a 15th consecutive games by a margin of 14 or more points. This would tie the second-longest streak in the AP Poll era which is held by the Georgia Bulldogs from 1945-46. This would be the first time it has been accomplished in 73 years. The overall NCAA record is 21 games.

121: A win against the Tar Heels would give head coach Dabo Swinney his 121st career win, matching Danny Ford’s total career wins at Clemson and Arkansas (96 games at Clemson, 25 games at Arkansas).

129: Through four games, the Tigers have a points margin of 129, the largest margin in the ACC this season over their opponents. Clemson has outscored its opponents 169-40 so far this year.

181: Running back Travis Etienne needs 181 yards to hit the 3,000 career rushing yards milestone, becoming only the seventh player in school history to do so.

493: If Clemson produces 493 yards of offense on Saturday, it will have produced the most yards of offense through the first five games since the program joined the ACC in 1953.

2002: This was the last time the Tigers won a football game in Chapel Hill. Tommy Bowden was the coach. The Tigers dominated the game by a score of 42-12 on November 9, 2002. Of course, Clemson has played just once in Chapel Hill since that 2002 game and that came in 2010.

