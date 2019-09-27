Clemson football behind the scenes, Disney movie

Clemson’s Football Program posted its last Vlog on Twitter Friday night, giving Tiger fans a behind the scenes look at the Tigers’ win over Charlotte last week, a little players’ react to the win video, practice for the North Carolina game and the making of the Disney Movie “Safety”.
Watch Clemson’s Vlog below.
