Clemson football behind the scenes, Disney movie

Clemson’s Football Program posted its last Vlog on Twitter Friday night, giving Tiger fans a behind the scenes look at the Tigers’ win over Charlotte last week, a little players’ react to the win video, practice for the North Carolina game and the making of the Disney Movie “Safety”.

Watch Clemson’s Vlog below.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑽𝒍𝒐𝒈 𝑺𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒐𝒏 5, 𝑬𝒑. 5 – Game recap vs. Charlotte 💯

– #WeWinWeDance 🕺

– Players React to Game #4

– CUTE DOGS 🐶🐕

– Filming a Disney movie in Death Valley 🎥

– Practice 🔦Spotlight🔦 RBs WATCH HERE: https://t.co/QmTHVAbJLC#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/78wwMXKPt7 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 28, 2019

