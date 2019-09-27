Newly offered 5-star OL: ‘There really is no better offer’ than Clemson

After visiting Clemson over the summer, Fort Worth (Texas) All Saints Episcopal School five-star Tommy Brockermeyer told The Clemson Insider that an offer from the Tigers would put them “at the top” of his list.

On Tuesday, Clemson pulled the trigger on an offer to Brockermeyer, the consensus No. 1 offensive tackle and a top-five overall prospect in the 2021 class regardless of position according to the major recruiting services.

“My head coach (at All Saints Episcopal) called me and told me they offered,” Brockermeyer (pictured above left) told The Clemson Insider.

Brockermeyer (6-6, 285) gave us his thoughts on the long-awaited offer from the defending national champions.

“I just feel so blessed that I’m one of few 2021 kids who is able to receive an offer from Clemson,” he said. “There really is no better offer than them so I’m just extremely excited.”

Brockermeyer and his family made an unofficial visit to Clemson in June as part of a school tour that also included trips to Alabama, Georgia and Notre Dame.

Returning to Clemson sometime this season is something Brockermeyer hopes to do.

“We are going to try to come to a game if we can,” he said.

Tommy is the son of former Texas All-American offensive tackle Blake Brockermeyer, who played nine seasons in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos after being selected by the Carolina Panthers in the first round (No. 29 overall) of the 1995 NFL Draft.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.