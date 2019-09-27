Swint ‘very excited’ to start career at Clemson

Clemson linebacker commit Kevin Swint feels he has taken a step forward on the football field from a mental standpoint as he plays through his senior season at Carrollton (Ga.) High School and prepares to start his career as a Tiger in 2020.

“I feel like I’m playing faster because of my IQ, not only on other teams but just the game itself,” Swint told The Clemson Insider.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Swint — a four-star recruit that is ranked among the top 150 prospects in the country (No. 134 overall) per ESPN – remains in contact with Clemson’s staff as he gets ready for the next level.

“They told me to keep leading my team,” Swint said of what he has heard from the coaches lately.

Swint has not yet been able to visit Clemson for a game this season, though that should change soon as he is planning to attend the matchup against Florida State at Death Valley on Oct. 12.

“Really looking forward to being back home, and seeing the atmosphere I’ll be playing in soon,” he said.

After committing to the Tigers on Jan. 26, 2019, over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State among others, Swint is set to enroll early at Clemson this coming January and can’t wait to get his college career started.

“I’m very excited about getting in there early and getting acclimated into the system,” he said, “and creating bonds with the older guys and learning how to improve my game and leadership skills so they can pass the torch to me.”

