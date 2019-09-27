What They Are Saying: Dexter Lawrence making noise in New York

Former Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is off to a great start in his rookie season for the New York Giants.

In this edition of What They Are Saying, we look at what is being said about Lawrence on Twitter.

We’ll spend a lot of time talking about Daniel Jones but he wasn’t the only rookie that deserves praise: Dexter Lawrence, DeAndre Baker, Darius Slayton and Ryan Connelly played a hell of a game. — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) September 22, 2019

Funny, I remember when the "experts" said Dexter Lawrence couldn't rush the QB. I tried to tell the buffoons that he played on one foot at Clemson, but no, they knew. Lawrence has a sack and 6 hurries the last two games- and don't forget, his blocked extra point was the diff. — The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast (@GiantInsider) September 23, 2019

Also big shoutout to Dexter Lawrence for his first NFL sack. @Giants rookies coming to play! — Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) September 23, 2019

Dexter Lawrence had a sack, a blocked XP, and made this HUGE play when the Giants needed it to get Daniel Jones the ball one last time. Sexy Dexy @llawrence2139 is Week 3’s #BobbysBAMF pic.twitter.com/TiWC9RveI4 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinnerNFL) September 24, 2019

My top nicknames for every Giants rookie: Daniel Jones: The Danchise

Dexter Lawrence: Dex

Baker: Dr. Dre

Oshane: X-Man

Connelly: Conman

Ballentine: Baller

Slayton: Slay Need help with Julian Love#giantschat — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) September 24, 2019

Dexter Lawrence blocked the PAT after the Evans TD. He was called for that roughness penalty on FG last week. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 22, 2019

Dexter Lawrence, 1st round pick for the #Giants, rookie out of Clemson with a S A C K! pic.twitter.com/Y2G77VryCT — Kelly (@KGHTweet) September 23, 2019

Dexter Lawrence telling me today that he had a few blocks at Clemson. Lawrence blocked extra-point turned out to be the difference. — The Giant Insider Newspaper & Podcast (@GiantInsider) September 25, 2019

2019 Giants Rookies: Daniel Jones, Dexter Lawrence, DeAndre Baker, Oshane Ximenes, Ryan Connelly, Darius Slayton all made massive contributions today for the Giants… Not bad for Week 3 of your rookie yr… Now it’s time to build on it vs Washington — Big Blue United (@BigBlueUnited) September 23, 2019

Here's a screengrab from Bucs' blocked extra point. Angle doesn't look crazy low for Gay — Giants rookie Dexter Lawrence (6-4, 342) got a good push on Alex Cappa and full extension to get a hand on it. pic.twitter.com/AWffPwX6U6 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 23, 2019

I’m really excited about Dexter Lawrence… The guy is 6-foot-4, 342 pounds of pure monster. As an interior lineman he’s racked up 7 total tackles, 1 sack and 2 QB hits in 3 games. He’s constantly being double teamed and with more experience will be unstoppable.#giantschat — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) September 25, 2019

Yesterday served as a breakout party for the #NYG Draft Class.

Daniel Jones. Dexter Lawrence. DeAndre Baker. Oshane Ximines. Ryan Connelly. Darius Slayton. More in my 5 takeaways from Daniel Jones' riveting first start and a comeback victoryhttps://t.co/QzQ2PXCjV5 — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 23, 2019

Dexter Lawrence blows into the backfield and bats down a Jameis Winston pass. Ogletree picks the ball up and takes off. Bucs players were coming off the sideline had to jump back off field. Ogletree appears to hear a whistle & slows. Gets knocked down by Peppers. And injured. WTH — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 22, 2019