Etienne, Tigers tie things up

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A drive that started at Clemson’s 11-yard line ended in a game-tying touchdown early in the second quarter at North Carolina.

Travis Etienne took a handoff from Trevor Lawrence and ran right up the gut for a 13-yard touchdown that put the Tigers on the scoreboard and tied the score, 7-7, at the 12:43 mark of the second quarter.

It was a 10-play, 89-yard drive that spanned 4:16. Etienne’s score was set up by a 31-yard pass from Lawrence to Justyn Ross two plays prior.

Lawrence completed all three of his pass attempts during the possession, including a 16-yard throw to Tee Higgins on third-and-4.

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell got the scoring started early in the first quarter when he hooked up with Dyami Brown for a 40-yard touchdown on the fourth play of the game.