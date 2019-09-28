Halftime Stats: No. 1 Clemson 14, North Carolina 14

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Top-ranked Clemson is knotted up with North Carolina, 14-14, at halftime of the game at Kenan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Here are some notable halftime statistics:

TEAM

Clemson     North Carolina

Total yards: 221     170

Pass yards: 126     99

Rush yards: 95     71

First downs: 9     7

Third downs: 5-8     4-8

Red zone: 2-2     1-1

Time of possession: 15:47     14:13

Turnovers (defensive points off): 1 (7)     0 (0)

Fumbles-lost: 1-1     0-0

Sacks (defensive yards): 1 (7)     1 (9)

TFL (defensive yards): 4 (15)     2 (12)

INDIVIDUAL

Clemson

Trevor Lawrence: 10-13 passing, 126 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT; 8 rushing attempts, 29 yards, 1 TD

Travis Etienne: 11 rushing attempts, 51 yards, 1 TD

Tee Higgins: 4 receptions, 77 yards

Justyn Ross: 3 receptions, 47 yards

North Carolina

Sam Howell: 9-15 passing, 99 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

Michael Carter: 6 rushing attempts, 65 yards

Dyami Brown: 2 receptions, 51 yards, 1 TD

