Halftime Stats: No. 1 Clemson 14, North Carolina 14

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Top-ranked Clemson is knotted up with North Carolina, 14-14, at halftime of the game at Kenan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Here are some notable halftime statistics:
TEAM
Clemson North Carolina
Total yards: 221 170
Pass yards: 126 99
Rush yards: 95 71
First downs: 9 7
Third downs: 5-8 4-8
Red zone: 2-2 1-1
Time of possession: 15:47 14:13
Turnovers (defensive points off): 1 (7) 0 (0)
Fumbles-lost: 1-1 0-0
Sacks (defensive yards): 1 (7) 1 (9)
TFL (defensive yards): 4 (15) 2 (12)
INDIVIDUAL
Clemson
Trevor Lawrence: 10-13 passing, 126 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT; 8 rushing attempts, 29 yards, 1 TD
Travis Etienne: 11 rushing attempts, 51 yards, 1 TD
Tee Higgins: 4 receptions, 77 yards
Justyn Ross: 3 receptions, 47 yards
North Carolina
Sam Howell: 9-15 passing, 99 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT
Michael Carter: 6 rushing attempts, 65 yards
Dyami Brown: 2 receptions, 51 yards, 1 TD
