Swinney: 'We made enough mistakes to lose the game'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he was unbelievably proud of his team after the Tigers survived a scare from North Carolina Saturday at Keenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.

James Skalski, Xavier Thomas and Nolan Turner stopped UNC quarterback Sam Howell on a 2-point conversion that would given the Tar Heels the lead with 1:17 to play in the game to secure a 21-20 win.

“I am unbelievably proud of our guys for finding a way to win because that is what it is all about,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said afterward. “We obviously made enough mistakes to lose the game. I can probably say they outplayed us and we had a lot of mistakes … a lot of critical, critical errors at critical times.”

