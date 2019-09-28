Tigers take their first lead in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Trevor Lawrence hooked up with Tee Higgins for a 38-yard touchdown strike on third-and-6 to give top-ranked Clemson its first lead against North Carolina, 21-14, with 9:54 remaining in Saturday’s game at Kenan Stadium.

The go-ahead score came after a critical stop by the Clemson defense, which forced a turnover on downs that gave the Tigers great field position at their own 45-yard line.

Lawrence’s connection with Higgins for six points capped a six-play, 55-yard drive that used 2:40 of game clock.