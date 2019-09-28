Watch: Tigers arrive to Kenan Memorial Stadium

Watch: Tigers arrive to Kenan Memorial Stadium

Football

Watch: Tigers arrive to Kenan Memorial Stadium

By 1 hour ago

By: |

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — No. 1 Clemson has arrived to Kenan Memorial Stadium for today’s 3:30 p.m. game against North Carolina.

Watch the Tigers’ arrival on TCITV:

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home