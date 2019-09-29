Clemson falls in Coaches Poll

The latest Amway Coaches Poll was released Sunday.

The Tigers (5-0) are ranked No. 2 in the latest rankings although they still received the most first place votes following their 21-20 win at North Carolina on Saturday. Clemson had been ranked No. 1 in the first five polls of the season.

Wake Forest (5-0) moved up to No. 20 this week, while Virginia dropped to No. 22 following its loss at No. 10 Notre Dame. Texas A&M remained No. 21 in the poll.

1 Alabama 5-0 1562 29 2 1 2/2 2 Clemson 5-0 1526 30 1 -1 1/1 3 Georgia 4-0 1446 1 3 — 3/3 4 Oklahoma 4-0 1373 0 4 — 4/4 5 Ohio State 5-0 1362 4 6 1 5/6 6 Louisiana State 4-0 1349 0 5 -1 5/6 7 Auburn 5-0 1198 0 7 — 7/16 8 Florida 5-0 1100 0 8 — 8/10 9 Wisconsin 4-0 1097 0 9 — 9/17 10 Notre Dame 3-1 987 0 10 — 7/10 11 Penn State 4-0 978 0 11 — 11/14 12 Texas 3-1 912 0 12 — 9/13 13 Oregon 3-1 813 0 13 — 13/18 14 Iowa 4-0 790 0 14 — 14/19 15 Boise State 4-0 621 0 15 — 15/NR 16 Washington 4-1 608 0 17 1 12/21 17 Utah 4-1 532 0 19 2 11/19 18 Michigan 3-1 417 0 20 2 7/20 19 Central Florida 4-1 308 0 23 4 16/23 20 Wake Forest 5-0 279 0 24 4 24/NR 21 Texas A&M 3-2 251 0 21 — 11/21 22 Virginia 4-1 202 0 18 -4 18/NR 23 Michigan State 4-1 167 0 NR 5 19/NR 23 Memphis 4-0 167 0 NR 3 26/NR 25 Oklahoma State 4-1 158 0 NR 5 26/NR

