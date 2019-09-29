Clemson falls in Coaches Poll

Football

The latest Amway Coaches Poll was released Sunday.

The Tigers (5-0) are ranked No. 2 in the latest rankings although they still received the most first place votes following their 21-20 win at North Carolina on Saturday. Clemson had been ranked No. 1 in the first five polls of the season.

Wake Forest (5-0) moved up to No. 20 this week, while Virginia dropped to No. 22 following its loss at No. 10 Notre Dame. Texas A&M remained No. 21 in the poll.

1 Alabama 5-0 1562 29 2 1 2/2
2 Clemson 5-0 1526 30 1 -1 1/1
3 Georgia 4-0 1446 1 3 3/3
4 Oklahoma 4-0 1373 0 4 4/4
5 Ohio State 5-0 1362 4 6 1 5/6
6 Louisiana State 4-0 1349 0 5 -1 5/6
7 Auburn 5-0 1198 0 7 7/16
8 Florida 5-0 1100 0 8 8/10
9 Wisconsin 4-0 1097 0 9 9/17
10 Notre Dame 3-1 987 0 10 7/10
11 Penn State 4-0 978 0 11 11/14
12 Texas 3-1 912 0 12 9/13
13 Oregon 3-1 813 0 13 13/18
14 Iowa 4-0 790 0 14 14/19
15 Boise State 4-0 621 0 15 15/NR
16 Washington 4-1 608 0 17 1 12/21
17 Utah 4-1 532 0 19 2 11/19
18 Michigan 3-1 417 0 20 2 7/20
19 Central Florida 4-1 308 0 23 4 16/23
20 Wake Forest 5-0 279 0 24 4 24/NR
21 Texas A&M 3-2 251 0 21 11/21
22 Virginia 4-1 202 0 18 -4 18/NR
23 Michigan State 4-1 167 0 NR 5 19/NR
23 Memphis 4-0 167 0 NR 3 26/NR
25 Oklahoma State 4-1 158 0 NR 5 26/NR

 

