Clemson falls in Coaches Poll

The latest Amway Coaches Poll was released Sunday.
The Tigers (5-0) are ranked No. 2 in the latest rankings although they still received the most first place votes following their 21-20 win at North Carolina on Saturday. Clemson had been ranked No. 1 in the first five polls of the season.
Wake Forest (5-0) moved up to No. 20 this week, while Virginia dropped to No. 22 following its loss at No. 10 Notre Dame. Texas A&M remained No. 21 in the poll.
|1
|Alabama
|5-0
|1562
|29
|2
|1
|2/2
|2
|Clemson
|5-0
|1526
|30
|1
|-1
|1/1
|3
|Georgia
|4-0
|1446
|1
|3
|—
|3/3
|4
|Oklahoma
|4-0
|1373
|0
|4
|—
|4/4
|5
|Ohio State
|5-0
|1362
|4
|6
|1
|5/6
|6
|Louisiana State
|4-0
|1349
|0
|5
|-1
|5/6
|7
|Auburn
|5-0
|1198
|0
|7
|—
|7/16
|8
|Florida
|5-0
|1100
|0
|8
|—
|8/10
|9
|Wisconsin
|4-0
|1097
|0
|9
|—
|9/17
|10
|Notre Dame
|3-1
|987
|0
|10
|—
|7/10
|11
|Penn State
|4-0
|978
|0
|11
|—
|11/14
|12
|Texas
|3-1
|912
|0
|12
|—
|9/13
|13
|Oregon
|3-1
|813
|0
|13
|—
|13/18
|14
|Iowa
|4-0
|790
|0
|14
|—
|14/19
|15
|Boise State
|4-0
|621
|0
|15
|—
|15/NR
|16
|Washington
|4-1
|608
|0
|17
|1
|12/21
|17
|Utah
|4-1
|532
|0
|19
|2
|11/19
|18
|Michigan
|3-1
|417
|0
|20
|2
|7/20
|19
|Central Florida
|4-1
|308
|0
|23
|4
|16/23
|20
|Wake Forest
|5-0
|279
|0
|24
|4
|24/NR
|21
|Texas A&M
|3-2
|251
|0
|21
|—
|11/21
|22
|Virginia
|4-1
|202
|0
|18
|-4
|18/NR
|23
|Michigan State
|4-1
|167
|0
|NR
|5
|19/NR
|23
|Memphis
|4-0
|167
|0
|NR
|3
|26/NR
|25
|Oklahoma State
|4-1
|158
|0
|NR
|5
|26/NR
