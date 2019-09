Clemson linebacker Jamie Skalski was in on the most important play of the season this season when he helped stop North Carolina as the Tar Heels went for 2 points following a fourth-quarter touchdown in the final minutes of Clemson’s 21-20 win in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

Earlier in the half Skalski had to come out and be replaced by Jake Venables due to an injury with his shoulder. Following the game Skalski updated the injury.