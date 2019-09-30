Higgins Named ACC Receiver of the Week

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that wide receiver Tee Higgins has been named ACC Receiver of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 21-20 win against North Carolina on Saturday.

With the selection, Clemson has now collected a total of 464 ACC weekly honors since 1978. The honor is Higgins’ first of the season and the third of his career, as he was a two-time honoree in 2018, earning selections following wins against Texas A&M and South Carolina that year.

Against North Carolina, Higgins recorded game highs with six receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown. The 100-yard receiving game was Higgins’ second of the season and sixth of his career.

Higgins recorded Clemson’s game-winning 38-yard touchdown reception with 9:54 remaining. The touchdown reception was the 17th of his career, tying him with Perry Tuttle (17 from 1978-81) for ninth on the school’s all-time leaderboard for career receiving touchdowns.

After an open date this weekend, Higgins and the Tigers will return to action on Oct. 12, when Clemson hosts Florida State at Death Valley.