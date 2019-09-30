Tour of Champions: 1-on-1 with 5-star Payton Page

Recruiting

The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions stopped by Dudley High School Friday night to watch 2021 5-star defensive tackle Payton Page.

Following the game TCI went 1-on-1 with Page.

 

