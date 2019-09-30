Tour of Champions: 1-on-1 with 5-star Payton Page

The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions stopped by Dudley High School Friday night to watch 2021 5-star defensive tackle Payton Page.
Following the game TCI went 1-on-1 with Page.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that wide receiver Tee Higgins has been named ACC Receiver of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 21-20 win against North Carolina on Saturday. With the (…)
Clemson’s defense had just allowed the longest touchdown drive of the season. The defense was spent. North Carolina just went on a 16-play, 75-yard drive that took 8:32 off the clock. Twice, the Tar (…)
On Monday, Clemson defensive tackle Jordan Williams talked about how surprised he was to see Trevor Lawrence in the defensive huddle during the timeout on the field as the Tigers prepared for the two-point (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Oct. 12. Thursday, Oct. 10 Syracuse at NC State, 8 p.m., ESPN (…)
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence knew the top-ranked Tigers were lucky to leave Chapel Hill with a victory on Saturday. Thanks to a 38-yard touchdown pass from the ACC’s Preseason (…)
Opportunity knocked for former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman on Sunday, and he took full advantage as he got the start and helped lead the New York Giants to a victory over Washington. In this edition of (…)
The Clemson Insider was at Kenan Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon to watch the Clemson Tigers hang on to defeat North Carolina, 21-20. Check out some of the action in TCI’s second Photo Gallery in the (…)
I understand the folks at ESPN and the other talking heads at the other networks have a job to do. They’re supposed to give their opinions on hot button issues and maybe fire up a fan base or two to (…)
Dudley High School (Greensboro, N.C.) head coach Steven Davis knows he has a special player on his team’s interior defensive line in Payton Page. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound junior possesses uncommon quickness and (…)