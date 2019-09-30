What They Are Saying: Gallman seizes opportunity

By: Robert MacRae | 1 hour ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Opportunity knocked for former Tiger Wayne Gallman and he took full advantage Sunday as he got the start and helped lead the Giants to a victory over Washington. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Gallman on Twitter.
RB Wayne Gallman discusses his breakout performance vs. the Redskins pic.twitter.com/jJOfm5gqTX
— New York Giants (@Giants) September 30, 2019
Time to shine, @waynegallman#GiantsPride #WASvsNYG pic.twitter.com/8NT4SrXvrz
— New York Giants (@Giants) September 29, 2019
TOUCHDOWN, @waynegallman ‼️#GiantsPride #WASvsNYG pic.twitter.com/CRcpmbUhxm
— New York Giants (@Giants) September 29, 2019
"Even though Saquon is out, I'm Wayne, and I can do whatever it takes to win " – Wayne Gallman on stepping in for Saquon Barkley
pic.twitter.com/Ao20ULG4e0
— Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 29, 2019
Wayne Gallman with 2 TDs and 19.7 fantasy points … and it's barely the 2nd quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/PnKXmvqToK
— ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) September 29, 2019
Daniel Jones with an early TD pass to Wayne Gallman. pic.twitter.com/ljRmmvoaR1
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 29, 2019
Wayne Gallman made the most out of his opportunity and he's not done yet 😤@Giants @MercedesBenzUSA #GIANTSxMSGN pic.twitter.com/b9dF55M7Qw
— MSG Networks (@MSGNetworks) September 29, 2019
Wayne Gallman with his 2nd TD!!!! Have a day young man!!!!! pic.twitter.com/wLX27XKLcm
— Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinnerNFL) September 29, 2019
2️⃣ TDs for 2️⃣2️⃣@waynegallman @Toyota pic.twitter.com/S3R8glHyIM
— New York Giants (@Giants) September 29, 2019
Walk-in TD for Wayne Gallman.
Daniel Jones' initial reads were covered on left side, Jones looked back to right and Gallman wide open.
— Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 29, 2019
Got to be happy for Wayne Gallman. He's finally got his opportunity and is making the most of it. Two TDs, already.
— Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) September 29, 2019
Shurmur: “(Wayne Gallman) did a hell of a job.”
— New York Giants (@Giants) September 29, 2019
FINAL: @waynegallman and the @Giants take down their division rivals!#WASvsNYG pic.twitter.com/EDoBS7igcZ
— NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2019
Welcome to Wayne's World@waynegallman #WASvsNYG pic.twitter.com/S0BaKZqQxf
— New York Giants (@Giants) September 29, 2019
.@Daniel_Jones10 finds a wide-open @WayneGallman for the TD! #GiantsPride #WASvsNYG
📺: FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/lm0vvtP8ei pic.twitter.com/PGK2wf2Eaj
— NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2019
