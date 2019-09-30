What They Are Saying: Gallman seizes opportunity

Opportunity knocked for former Tiger Wayne Gallman and he took full advantage Sunday as he got the start and helped lead the Giants to a victory over Washington. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Gallman on Twitter.

RB Wayne Gallman discusses his breakout performance vs. the Redskins pic.twitter.com/jJOfm5gqTX — New York Giants (@Giants) September 30, 2019

"Even though Saquon is out, I'm Wayne, and I can do whatever it takes to win " – Wayne Gallman on stepping in for Saquon Barkley

pic.twitter.com/Ao20ULG4e0 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 29, 2019

Wayne Gallman with 2 TDs and 19.7 fantasy points … and it's barely the 2nd quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/PnKXmvqToK — ESPN Fantasy Sports (@ESPNFantasy) September 29, 2019

Daniel Jones with an early TD pass to Wayne Gallman. pic.twitter.com/ljRmmvoaR1 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 29, 2019

Wayne Gallman made the most out of his opportunity and he's not done yet 😤@Giants @MercedesBenzUSA #GIANTSxMSGN pic.twitter.com/b9dF55M7Qw — MSG Networks (@MSGNetworks) September 29, 2019

Wayne Gallman with his 2nd TD!!!! Have a day young man!!!!! pic.twitter.com/wLX27XKLcm — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinnerNFL) September 29, 2019

Walk-in TD for Wayne Gallman. Daniel Jones' initial reads were covered on left side, Jones looked back to right and Gallman wide open. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 29, 2019

Got to be happy for Wayne Gallman. He's finally got his opportunity and is making the most of it. Two TDs, already. — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) September 29, 2019