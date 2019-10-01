High school football saw Week 6 action this weekend, which means it is time for The Clemson Insider’s Commit Performance of the Week.

Each week, TCI brings to you an in-depth look at one of Clemson’s football commits who stood out in their high school football game. This week, the spotlight belongs to cornerback Fred Davis.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing in at 185 pounds, Davis is recruited by Clemson as a cornerback. However, he did not play as a cornerback for the Trinity Christian Academy Conquerors (Jacksonville, Fla.) as they defeated the Pahokee Blue Devils (Pahokee, Fla.) on Friday night.

Instead, Davis was put in at quarterback, showing his athletic ability and capability to transition to another position when called upon. He led the Conquerors to a 42-7 win over the Blue Devils in front of the home crowd, improving their record to 3-3.

Davis’ stats as a quarterback were astounding but do not give a true testament to the contribution he made to the team. He threw 11 completions on 19 passes (.579) for 172 yards. Three of the 11 completions were caught for touchdowns, making Davis responsible for 18 of the 42 total points his squad scored on Friday night.

One touchdown came off of a 57-yard play where he found his receiver with a pass above the defender on the left side of the field. The receiver got up, hauled it in and took the ball another 25 yards for the touchdown. Another touchdown came from 21 yards out and was a dime of a pass. The receiver did not look back and only put his hands up when the ball came down right where he was falling in the left side of the end zone. His third touchdown came when the ball was snapped and he tossed it to the left side on the line of scrimmage and the receiver took it 25 yards into the end zone.

Davis also had four carries for 28 yards, bringing his total yardage count to 200 yards.

Davis put on a show for the home crowd when they took down the Blue Devils. Clemson fans should be excited about the talent that he will bring to the table for the Tigers at the next level.