From the Sidelines - North Carolina

Each week I share some thoughts after watching the Tigers From the Sidelines.
In this week’s edition some thoughts after watching Clemson hold on to beat North Carolina From the Sidelines of Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Second-ranked Clemson escaped Chapel Hill, North Carolina with a one-point victory over the Tar Heels this past Saturday. The Tigers’ offense struggled to find a rhythm, but did just enough to allow the (…)
Clemson is not a team that usually beats itself. It is one of the reasons why the Tigers have been so hard to beat the last nine seasons. However, in last week’s win over North Carolina that was (…)
Clemson has only offered a couple of defensive ends in the 2021 class to date and will likely get one of them back on campus later this month. Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School four-star Cade Denhoff, a (…)
Dabo Swinney got to see something in Trevor Lawrence on Saturday he not seen before. He got to see how he responded with the game on the line. Though Lawrence is 16-0 as a starter, the Clemson quarterback (…)
When second-ranked Clemson beat unranked North Carolina by a point this weekend, some in the national media called the Tigers out. They thought Clemson should have overpowered the Tar Heels and beat them by (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty to say on his Monday teleconference with the media. A transcript of the teleconference follows: Opening Statement “I am really proud of our (…)
The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions stopped by Dudley High School Friday night to watch 2021 5-star defensive tackle Payton Page. Following the game TCI went 1-on-1 with Page. (…)
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that wide receiver Tee Higgins has been named ACC Receiver of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 21-20 win against North Carolina on Saturday. With the (…)
Clemson’s defense had just allowed the longest touchdown drive of the season. The defense was spent. North Carolina just went on a 16-play, 75-yard drive that took 8:32 off the clock. Twice, the Tar (…)