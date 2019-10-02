Bart Boatwright's Final Photo Gallery: Clemson 21 North Carolina 20

Clemson held on for a 21-20 victory over North Carolina Saturday afternoon at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Last Saturday’s game at North Carolina was not a good day for Clemson running back Travis Etienne. The 2018 ACC Player of the Year averaged a pedestrian-like 4.8 yards per carry and finished the (…)
On Tuesday, Clemson made the move that Caleb Williams had been hoping for, extending an offer to the five-star quarterback from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. It’s a big offer for (…)
Now that No. 2 Clemson is five games into the season, The Clemson Insider has a better idea on which of Clemson’s freshmen are likely to redshirt and which ones will not. So far, tight end Davis Allen, (…)
Clemson safety Nolan Turner knows he has come a long way in the four years that he has been a part of Dabo Swinney’s program. The head coach always tells his players to enjoy the journey, and it has been a (…)
ESPN analyst David Pollack says Ohio State’s win over Nebraska this past Saturday is better than anything he has seen Clemson do this season. Tuesday, on ESPN’s College Football Live, the former Georgia (…)
High school football saw Week 6 action this weekend, which means it is time for The Clemson Insider’s Commit Performance of the Week. Each week, TCI brings to you an in-depth look at one of Clemson’s (…)
One of the top prospects from the Palmetto State in the 2021 recruiting class is Dillon (S.C.) receiver Ahmari Huggins. Clemson hosted the speedy wideout for an unofficial visit on Sept. 21 when the (…)
As Clemson attempts to figure out how to be more efficient offensively in its first off week of the 2019 season, the answer as to what is missing in the Clemson offense this year is a simple one … Hunter (…)
The Clemson softball program, led by head coach John Whitman, practiced Monday at Clemson’s Softball Stadium. The new stadium is not totally done, but the Tigers were able to practice on the field for (…)
Each week I share some thoughts after watching the Clemson Tigers From the Sidelines. In this week’s edition, some thoughts after watching Clemson hold on to beat North Carolina From the Sidelines of Kenan (…)