QB teammate of Clemson commit talks recent visit

With DJ Uiagalelei committed in the 2020 recruiting class, Clemson is now looking for the right quarterback to join its 2021 class. Meanwhile, the Tigers are already scouting quarterbacks in the 2022 class.

One 2022 signal-caller firmly on their radar is MJ Morris of Carrollton (Ga.) High School, where he is teammates with 2020 Clemson commit Kevin Swint.

Morris — who owns over a dozen verbal offers as a sophomore — was among the prospects that attended Clemson’s 24-10 win over Texas A&M on Sept. 7 at Death Valley.

“I had a great time during the visit,” he said. “It was extremely exciting and the atmosphere was amazing.”

Morris (6-1, 175) said the highlight of his experience on campus was getting to meet star QB Trevor Lawrence in the locker room following the game.

“It was a quick introduction,” Morris said. “He said he knew a little bit about me from Carrollton. I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in college football, and we have the same QB coach (trainer Ron Veal).”

Morris also had the opportunity to chat with Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, who gave the talented youngster some advice.

“He told me to stay true to myself, block out all the noise and focus on what you can control,” Morris said. “He also told me he was very glad I was able to come to the game.”

Although Morris has just one full season of high school football under his belt, he has already received offers from schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Missouri and Penn State.

Morris told TCI that when he was at Clemson, it felt genuine and “more like a family atmosphere” than some of the other schools he has been to. That is one of the reasons he hopes to see the Tigers join his offer list in the future.

“I would be extremely honored to receive an offer from Clemson because they’re a great school and the national champs,” he said.

Morris is rated as a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback in the early 247Sports rankings for the class of 2022.

