Rittman, Clemson softball getting closer to destination

It’s been a big year for Clemson Athletics, but that successful year doesn’t just include winning national championships, but also integrating new programs into what is already a very high-profile athletic department.

The spring of 2020 will mark the inaugural season for the Clemson softball team. It’s a project that has been in the works for several years now and the finish line is now in sight.

Clemson head coach John Rittman is excited to get things underway. He’s been at the helm of Tiger practices for over a year now and is excited a game schedule on the horizon.

“This is our first day that we are going to be in the softball stadium to practice,” Rittman said on Monday. It’s not fully ready to take on a practice with hitting and everything that’s involved but we are going to be able to do some defensive drills in the stadium.

“That’s is a huge plus for us. We’re about halfway through our fall team practice schedule and the team is really coming together and so we’re super excited for today.”

The Clemson softball stadium has been under construction since last year but is making progress every day. While the construction has been going on the softball team has been collaborating with baseball as both sports get ready for their spring seasons.

“Coach Lee and the baseball staff have been fabulous working with us,” Rittman said, “and letting us use the turf field that’s behind their indoor and some of their practice facilities.

“So we’re just blessed and excited to be here and getting one step closer to the first pitch in 2020.”

As the Tigers gear up for first pitch they use the time in the fall for six different scrimmages starting this week. As with any brand new program there will definitely be challenges to come, but Rittman is focused on taking small steps one day at a time.

“Our main goal is first and foremost to set the culture and foundation of this program,” he said. “I think if we do that the wins and losses will take care of themselves. So, we’re really not focused on a long term goal right now.

“It’s really short term goals and one of those is to put the team together. Now that we’re together to start fall practice and get the team acclimated with each other and introduce our philosophy.”

