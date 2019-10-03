History tells me Clemson is about to go on a run

While the national media and fans continue to wonder what is wrong with Clemson, the players and coaches are not worried at all.

They just went back to work, like they always do.

See, that’s the culture at Clemson. They don’t panic. That is why they have won 20 straight games and have not lost a regular season game in two years.

The last time the Tigers struggled heading into a bye week came two years ago when they were upset on the road at Syracuse. At the time, everyone again was asking what is wrong with Clemson.

Of course, Kelly Bryant was knocked out of the game with a concussion, but he was already hobbled with an ankle injury before that and the offense sputtered in the first half while he was in the game as well. The Tigers just did not play well that night and it cost them.

This past Saturday at North Carolina, Clemson did not play well either, but unlike two years ago, the players and coaches dug in and still found a way to win.

The good news for fans is that Clemson has won five straight games coming off an open date and under head coach Dabo Swinney the Tigers are 10-2 and have won 9 of their last 10. On seven occasions, they have won by double digits and they have won three straight games over ranked opponents following a bye week.

What does all this mean?

It means the Tigers use their open date wisely, and they generally come out of it a better team. Since 2012, Clemson teams have finished with a 56-8 overall record after their bye week. That is an 87.5 win-percentage.

These are not statistics that can be flipped around and made to support one side of an argument. These are straight up wins and losses following an open date.

These are reasons why there is no need to panic. The Tigers usually come off an open date in better shape than they were before going into it and the results speak for themselves.

Clemson will be a better football team at the end of the season than it is right now, and if I had to guess, the Tigers are going to be right where they want to be at the end of the year.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.