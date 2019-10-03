Williams can’t wait to start Clemson journey

Canton (Ga.) Creekview four-star offensive tackle John Williams is one of the longest-tenured pledges in Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 1 in the country by all the major recruiting services.

Williams has been All In with Clemson since he committed to the Tigers 13 months ago and can’t wait to be a part of the team starting next year.

“I’m super excited and proud to be a Clemson Tiger,” he said. “This has been my goal for years and now that I am here, I am ready to show out with my brothers. This is going to be a historic class.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney repeatedly tells his players to “enjoy the journey” that each season takes them on.

Williams has been watching Swinney’s team closely and he is excited to begin his journey with the Clemson family in 2020.

“The thing that I cannot wait to be a part of is the journey that each Clemson team takes during the season,” he said. “Of course, you hope for the dub at the end but watching them all fight for each other is amazing. They lift each other up every snap and no man is left behind. New family members come in and old ones leave but the solid, family core remains the same. This year is no different.”

As he gets ready to enroll at Clemson next summer, Williams continues to communicate with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell on a regular basis.

“He is always very encouraging,” Williams said. “We talk about school, my family, how I am progressing and what I am doing.”

Williams has faced some adversity during his senior season at Creekview High School, but he is staying positive and trying to make the most of it.

“It’s going good,” he said. “I’ve had more challenges this season with coming back from shoulder surgery, my third set of coaches in three years and a whole new OL. We are 2-2 right now but hoping for a win over our rival (Sequoyah High School) Friday night.”

Williams, who underwent surgery for a torn labrum at the end of last year, is right on schedule in the rehab process.

“I am exactly where I should be according to my PT,” he said. “He just tells me to be patient. Once the season is over, my physical therapist and strength coach are going to come up with a plan to maximize the offseason to get back to my pre-injury level.”

Williams visited Death Valley for Clemson’s win over Texas A&M on Sept. 7 and plans to be in attendance for each of the Tigers’ remaining four home games in 2019.

