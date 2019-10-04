Bye week comes at good time with improving FSU looming

Having an extra week to prepare for Florida State’s new offense is big, even for a Clemson defense that leads the ACC in scoring and total defense through the first five weeks of the season.

The Tigers (5-0, 3-0 ACC) are yielding just 255.2 yards and 12.0 points per game, which also rank eighth and ninth respectively on the national front. Through the first five weeks off the season, Clemson has yet to allow an opponent to reach 300 yards of total offense.

The Seminoles’ offense is run by first-year coordinator Kendal Briles. It’s an up-tempo offense that wants to get the ball snapped fast and get it to its playmakers in space and let them create.

FSU (3-2, 2-1 ACC) is averaging 33.2 points and 429.4 yards per game thus far this season. Running back Cam Ackers in second in the ACC at running the football at 116.4 yards per game. As a team the Seminoles are averaging 308.2 yards per game through the air.

“Having an extra week to just recover after these tough five weeks that we have had is big for our bodies and stuff,” Clemson safety Nolan Turner said. “It gives the coaching staff an extra week to prepare and us an extra week to come out here and practice on the stuff we have screwed up on the last few weeks.

“It is kind of a self-scout on where we need to improve and who needs to do better and stuff. It is always big to have a bye week like this, especially for a very talented Florida State team we are going to play.”

Clemson’s players will get the weekend off, while the coaching staff will get back to work Sunday evening to continue its preparation for the Seminoles.

The Tigers will host FSU next Saturday (Oct. 12). Time has not been set for kickoff. Clemson has won its last four meetings against the Seminoles.