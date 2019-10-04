Huge DL prospect gives update on Clemson, recruitment

Looking ahead, one of the defensive linemen squarely on Clemson’s radar for the class of 2022 is Travis Shaw of Grimsley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound sophomore is drawing plenty of early interest from the Tigers and other top programs around the country.

Shaw had planned to visit Death Valley for the Texas A&M game last month but wasn’t able to make the trip. However, he still intends to get back on campus at some point.

“I am going to reschedule,” Shaw said. “I don’t know when though.”

Shaw previously visited Clemson to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer after attending the Orange & White spring game in April.

Asked what stands out most to him about the Tigers and Swinney’s program, Shaw singled out a few different things.

“I like the atmosphere, the work ethic and just the relationship the whole team has,” he said.

Shaw has made only one visit so far this season – to North Carolina for its win over Miami on Sept. 7 — but is looking to check out other schools moving forward.

“I have a visit scheduled to Florida November 2nd,” he said. “But I plan to take more before then.”

Shaw named Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee as some of the schools he wants to get to.

All of those programs have already extended verbal offers to Shaw, who also holds offers from Georgia, UNC, NC State, Louisville, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon.

According to Shaw, he has no timetable for his commitment and is “just making sure [he makes] the right and best decision possible.”

How would an offer from Clemson affect his recruitment if the Tigers pull the trigger in the future?

“It would impact it a lot,” he said. “It’s another great opportunity to play the game I love at the next level!”

Shaw is ranked as the No. 2 defensive tackle and No. 59 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports. As a freshman last season, Shaw amassed 52 total tackles with 13 tackles for loss, a sack, six quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries.

