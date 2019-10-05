Heisman Trophy Watch List: It is still a wide open race

Second-ranked Clemson is off today, but there are several other players who will be able to showcase their skills as we approach the end of the first half of the 2019 regular season.

Here is this week’s Heisman Trophy watch list from The Clemson Insider.

No. 6: Isaiah Simmons, redshirt Jr., Clemson. Coming off of a very close game against North Carolina, Simmons was one of the few very bright spots in the game for the Tigers. Totaling 10 tackles and grabbing his third sack of the season, Simmons clearly looked like the best player on the field once again. Heading into a bye week, Simmons case will continue soon after as interceptions look to be the only thing alluding him right now.

No. 5: Justin Fields, sophomore., Ohio State. It is just impossible to keep Fields off the list at this point after he manhandled a not so impressive Nebraska team last week. Fields has been a monster this year throwing for 16 touchdowns and not a single interception. Next up for Fields and OSU is No.25 Michigan State and it will be a big test for the young quarterback.

No. 4: Jonathan Taylor, Jr., RB, Wisconsin. It was all business yet again for Taylor as he rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries last week. Taylor has been the definition of consistency, but the early receiving prowess we saw in Week 1 has not been as present in recent weeks. With the quarterbacks sitting atop this list performing better and better each week, Taylor will need to start increasing his numbers to maintain his spot.

No. 3: Joe Burrow, Sr. QB, LSU. Coming off a bye week, Burrow is still a top contender. Utah State is next up for LSU and I’m expecting a very productive game from him. Burrow’s two interceptions this season is the only thing separating him from the other quarterbacks on this list.

No. 2: Tua Tagovailoa, Jr., QB, Alabama. So, Tua Tagovailoa is really, really, good at football and he showed it last week with his 7-touchdown performance. With 6 through the air and one on the ground, Tagovailoa also threw the ball for 418 yards, his second 400-yard performance of the season. Tagovailoa has found a way to be even more impressive this season than his previous and slowing down doesn’t seem to be in the equation. None of his touchdowns going to Jerry Jeudy was helpful for his stock as well.

No. 1: Jalen Hurts, Sr., QB, Oklahoma. Hurts and Oklahoma came off their bye week strong as they easily handled Texas Tech. Although he threw his first interception, he responded with 4 total touchdowns and just under 500 total yards. Tagovailoa has definitely worked his way closer to Hurts, but Jalen’s running advantage is the biggest difference maker right now.

Honorable mentions:

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State

Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

DeAndre Swift, RB, Georgia

Jamie Newman, QB, Wake Forest

