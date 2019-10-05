Tigers in the NFL: Week 4

The National Football League regular season is about 25-percent complete as most teams played their fourth games this weekend and former Clemson Tigers continued to shine. There are 33 former Tigers listed on rosters across the league and 25 of them saw playing time during Week 4 of the NFL.

The Clemson Insider brings to you an in-depth look at notable performances by these former Tigers in the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs 34, Detroit Lions 30

KC: Bashaud Breeland: 2 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection, 1 fumble recovery, 1 touchdown

Dorian O’Daniel

Sammy Watkins: 3 receptions, 54 yards, 6 targets

This matchup featured three former Clemson Tigers, two on defense and one on offense for the Kansas City Chiefs. Dorian O’Daniel saw the field lined up as a linebacker and Bashaud Breeland was lined up as a cornerback. It can be argued that Breeland made the difference between a win and a loss when he recovered a fumble from the Detroit Lions. This was no ordinary fumble recovery as he completed the scoop-and-score for six on a 100-yard return. Three plays prior to his fumble recovery, the Chiefs had fumbled the ball on their own 28-yard line and the Lions were able to manage to get the ball to the 1-yard line in 2 plays. A failed run up the middle resulted in a fumbled ball which had seen multiple hands trying to recover it, but it ended up coming out of the back of the pile in the hands of Breeland and he was off to the races as he only had to outrun 1 man across the entire span of the field. At the time, the game was tied at 13 points each. Breeland’s touchdown gave the Chiefs the boost they needed to go on and win the game. Sammy Watkins also saw 3 receptions for 54 yards on 6 targets on the offensive side of the ball for the Chiefs, his longest reception being a 30-yard catch to help set up a field goal.

New York Giants 24, Washington Redskins 3

NYG: Wayne Gallman: 18 carries, 63 yards, 1 touchdown, 6 receptions, 55 yards, 1 touchdown, 7 targets

Dexter Lawrence: 1 total tackle

The Washington Redskins continue to lose while the New York Giants evened their record out to 2-2 in this matchup that had two former Tigers represented on the Giants. On defense for the Giants, rookie defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence saw 1 total tackle where he stopped the runner short for no gain. On offense, running back Wayne Gallman was given a plethora of opportunity to touch the rock and make stuff happen, and that is exactly what he did. On the Giants’ first drive of the game, Gallman was given the ball 5 times, 3 carries for 3 yards and 2 receptions for 21 yards. His second reception was a 6-yard pass from rookie quarterback Daniel Jones that resulted in a touchdown, putting the first points on the board. A few minutes into the second quarter, Gallman saw another touchdown on a 1-yard carry. He is responsible for half of the points that the Giants scored against the Redskins on Sunday. Gallman ended the game with 18 carries for 63 yards and 6 receptions for 55 yards, scoring a total of 2 touchdowns. He has a chance to continue to be a threat to opposing defenses and an option for the rookie starting quarterback.

Other former Tigers who saw Week 4 action:

ATL: Vic Beasley Jr.: 3 total tackles, 1 solo, 1 tackle for loss

Grady Jarrett: 8 total tackles, 1 solo, 0.5 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback hit

BUF: Shaq Lawson: 1 quarterback hit

CAR: Ray-Ray McCloud III: 2 kick returns, 48 yards, 1 punt return, 0 yards

GB: B.J. Goodson: 3 total tackles, 2 solo

HOU: DeAndre Hopkins: 5 receptions, 41 yards, 8 targets, 0/1, 1 interception

D.J. Reader: 6 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Carlos Watkins: 1 recovered fumble

Deshaun Watson: 21/33, 160 yards, 3 carries, 12 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 lost fumble

IND: Deon Cain: starter

JAX: Tyler Shatley

MIA: Christian Wilkins: 5 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss

MIN: Mackensie Alexander: 3 solo tackles

Jayron Kearse: 1 solo tackle

NO: Stephone Anthony

OAK: Clelin Ferrell: 1 tackle, 0.5 tackles for loss

Hunter Renfrow: 2 receptions, 18 yards, 3 targets

SEA: Jaron Brown: 3 receptions, 50 yards, 3 targets

TB: Bradley Pinion: 2 punts, 88 yards, 1 touchback

TEN: Adam Humphries: 2 receptions, 15 yards, 3 targets