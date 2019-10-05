Tour of Champions: Collins can’t wait to give Wide Receiver U his all

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. – The Clemson Insider traveled to McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, on Friday night to see Clemson four-star wide receiver commit Dacari Collins play against East Coweta (Sharpsburg, Georgia) as part of our Tour of Champions.

Collins is off to a strong start in his junior season at McEachern, which improved to 5-0 with a 53-15 victory over East Coweta at McEachern’s Walter H. Cantrell Stadium.

However, Collins is far from satisfied.

“It’s going very well, but I’ve still got a lot of work to do and I’ve got to stay focused to get what I want,” he told TCI after the game.

Collins (6-4, 200) became the second commitment in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class when he gave his verbal pledge to head coach Dabo Swinney while on campus before the Tigers’ game against Texas A&M on Sept. 7.

“He was fired up,” Collins said of Swinney’s reaction to his commitment. “He was like, ‘Let’s go!’ But it was a great feeling for me and also I know it was for him. It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment.”

Clemson beat out schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina and others to land Collins.

According to Collins, a couple of things separated the Tigers from the pack of other programs pursuing him.

“The way they carry themselves and the way the program is set up to develop and build relationships with young men and take them far in life — not just football,” he said.

The fact that five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is committed to play for the Tigers only helped Clemson’s case with Collins, who is excited to catch passes from Uiagalelei in the future.

“He can do a lot of good things, and he’s very athletic,” Collins said. “He’s big, got size, got speed, so it should be pretty good.”

At the end of the day, Collins could not pass up the chance to play for the school that many consider to be “Wide Receiver U.”

“It’s outstanding,” he said. “Not a lot of kids get the opportunity to go play for a top program and be developed and have a shot at going pro. I think it’s a great opportunity for me and my family.”

What can Tiger fans expect from Collins when he joins ‘WRU’ in 2021?

“I’m going to give them my all, 110 percent, and just be All In,” he said.

Collins plans to visit Clemson again next Saturday, Oct. 12, when the Tigers host Florida State at Death Valley.

