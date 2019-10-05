Tour of Champions: Decari Collins Photo Gallery

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions was on location at McEachern High School Friday night to watch 2021 Clemson commitment Decari Collins.

Check out some shots of the future Tigers in TCI’s Photo Gallery.

