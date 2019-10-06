Father of Clemson commit explains what set the Tigers apart

Perrell Collins feels blessed to have a son — Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern four-star wide receiver Dacari Collins — who is committed to play for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program.

The Clemson Insider attended Dacari’s game Friday night at McEachern High School and spoke with Perrell while there.

“He’s put in a lot of work over the years — a lot of hard work, a lot of training, a lot of work in the classroom, and it’s paid off so far,” Perrell said of Dacari. “It’s a real blessing, especially to be with the national champions and the good people they have at Clemson. So, it’s a blessing.”

Dacari, a highly regarded prospect in the 2021 class, committed to Clemson last month over offers from some of the nation’s top programs including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Southern Cal.

According to Perrell, one aspect of Clemson’s program really set it apart from the other schools recruiting his son.

“The people,” he said. “The people at Clemson are great. We’ve been a lot of places. Everybody has facilities, everybody has connections outside of school. But the people were very different at Clemson, and that was very inviting for us.”

Dacari and his father were also impressed by Swinney’s faith, values and overall authenticity as Clemson’s head coach.

“He’s a great guy,” Perrell said. “He’s a real spiritual guy. That’s one of the things that we’re high on – it’s God, family, football for us. So, he is someone that I believe can make sure my son turns into a great person, a contributor to society. Just overall, he’s a great guy. He seems to be very truthful with us whenever we go up there. He doesn’t mess around — he doesn’t tell us one thing and show us something different. It is what he says.”

Dacari and his dad have built a great relationship with Clemson’s staff, especially co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott, whom Dacari has worked with at the Dabo Swinney Football Camp in each summer since he was a seventh-grader five years ago.

“All the coaches are really nice, the ones that we have interacted with,” Perrell said. “But Coach Scott is the one we talk to the most, and he does a really good job at just making sure Dacari is on track and staying in touch with him, and making sure we’ve got everything we need.”

Another thing that caught their attention about Clemson during the recruiting process is the consistency in the coaching staff.

“Most of the coaches have been there for years,” Perrell said. “They’re not trying to leave and go anywhere. It’s not the pit stop for anybody, so I believe that he’ll get developed as a person and a football player at Clemson.”

When Dacari arrives on campus in 2021, Perrell says the Tigers will get a dedicated and driven individual who will be All In, both on the field and in the classroom.

“He is a very hard worker, a very committed person,” Perrell said. “Once he gives you his word, he’s going to go 110 percent for you. They’re going to get a great person on and off the field. Academically, nothing to worry about. On the field, you know what to expect. So, great person.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.